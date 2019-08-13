The Kokomo Police Department is continuing to ask for the public's help in identifying the person or persons involved in a Sunday morning shooting that killed a 36-year-old Kokomo resident while also warning the public against speculating about that incident.
Police were initially dispatched to the area of Miller's Tavern, 125 W. Elm St., around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting that had taken place, a KPD press release initially stated. Upon arrival, police located the body of Pedro "Mutee" Burnett lying in the roadway, and it appeared he had suffered a gunshot wound.
Per the investigation, neither police nor the Howard County Coroner's Office are indicating where on his body Burnett was shot.
Contrary to some recent social media theories, police also noted in a department Facebook post that the shooting incident did not occur inside Miller's Tavern but rather in the street nearby. Authorities would also not discuss whether those involved in the incident had ever been inside the tavern on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Two other individuals, Angela Burnette, 43, and Desiree James, 28, both of Kokomo, were also shot during the incident but sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were treated at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, and police did not address their current conditions in the Facebook post.
If you have any information that can help police regarding this incident, contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
