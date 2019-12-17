A 30-year-old Kokomo woman, who police say was intoxicated, was arrested Tuesday morning after she went to the house of an off-duty deputy to ask for help after her car slid off the road.
Tabitha Mitkus was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger at around 12:51 a.m. when her car went off the east side of 500 East north of Kokomo and became stuck, according to a release.
Police say Mitkus then went to seek help with her stuck vehicle, and ended up walking to a house where an off-duty deputy with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department happened to live.
The deputy noticed signs that Mitkus may be impaired and took her into custody when she tried to return to her car to leave the scene.
The deputy then called the Howard County Sheriff’s Department to report he had Mitkus in custody. When Howard County deputies arrived, they determined Mitkus had a blood-alcohol level over two times the legal limit, according to the release.
Police say further investigation revealed Mitkus had left her 10-year-old daughter, unsupervised, at her home in Kokomo. Howard County deputies retrieved the child, who was placed into the care of the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Mitkus was incarcerated at the Howard County jail without bond. She faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or higher, and a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.
