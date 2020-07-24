If you enter private property without wearing a face mask when the state’s mandate goes into effect Monday, you could be facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
That was one of the messages behind a joint press release sent Friday afternoon from the Kokomo Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.
“The Governor of the State of Indiana has started the process to implement a state wide mandated mask requirement in an attempt to slow the spread of the current unprecedented and declared worldwide pandemic we all know as COVID-19,” the release read.
“Regardless of everyone’s independent views about this subject, the impact of all this has resulted in the change of operations for multiple businesses, organizations and entities all over the world.”
The release also stated that because stores like Meijer or Walmart are private businesses, employees of those businesses can refuse service to anyone, even those who choose not to wear a face mask.
“No one has a constitutional right to shop or conduct business on a private property without the consent of the business or organization,” the release noted. “… Refusal to follow the guidelines of a private property owner or operator and not leaving the property, is a criminal offense.”
Criminal trespass is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by up to one year in jail, and local police said they have the responsibility to enforce the law and arrest those in violation.
But that enforcement becomes fuzzier when it comes to public outdoor places like city parks or trails, KPD Major Brian Seldon said.
“Anyone can call the police,” Seldon said, “but we’re asking people to either contact our non-emergency number or the Indiana State Department of Health. … We’re just asking people not to call 911 because we also have other calls we need to respond to.”
The non-emergency number people can contact to report face mask violations is 765-457-1105, Seldon added.
“But even then, we’re not going to be able to arrest everybody,” Seldon said, referring specifically to situations that do not warrant criminal trespass. “We’re going to look at this on a case-by-case basis. We have a lot of discretion when it comes to offenses, depending on how the officer handles the situation.
“We get inundated with calls from citizens, and we’re going to have to respond to any complaint that we may get called upon. But I would say we’ll have to wait and see how it’s going to turn out.”
The release also noted that, “Our response is not to make anyone wear a mask if you choose not to wear a mask,” adding that authorities are simply there to enforce the law.
And the state’s upcoming face mask mandate is new territory for everyone, Seldon added, so he said police are just asking for the public to comply and be respectful of the new executive order.
“It’s going to be interesting,” he said. “I feel it. It’s going to be interesting. I’m sure we’re going to have people that may not comply with the mandate, but we just have to, our job is to enforce the laws. Again, we just hope people comply with it [face mask mandate]. … Everywhere we go, the requirements are to socially distance.
“We just ask people to respect each other’s rights and the rights of others,” he continued. “It’s going to affect us all. Again, this is new territory for all of us. … We’re just asking the public to cooperate and respect each other and respect each other’s space.”
