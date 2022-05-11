Two Kokomo women were arrested Tuesday afternoon on the city's north side after police say a fight broke out between the pair, which eventually led to a shooting.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 29-year-old Audrey Gillem is facing a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder for her alleged role in the incident. She is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.
Police also arrested Patricia Cooper, 28, on a Cass County warrant.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way on a report of shots fired. Police reportedly learned of the fight between Gillem and Cooper upon arrival.
It was during that fight, police indicated in the release, that Gillem allegedly fired a handgun several times.
Several minutes later, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of South Jay Street, where they located Cooper, who had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, the release noted.
According to the release, Cooper's injuries were minor due to the bullet striking a cell phone in the woman's pocket.
Police did not release any additional details about the fight or the shooting, including motive or how the two women possibly knew each other.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7391 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
