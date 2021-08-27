MIAMI COUNTY — Due to the quick thinking of police and a Good Samaritan, a Russiaville man is expected to make a full recovery after crashing his motorcycle into a ditch Wednesday evening in Miami County.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, authorities were called to the area of northbound U.S. 31 and Miami County County Road 900 South around 8 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a single motorcycle crash.
When ISP Trooper Andrew Baldwin and Sgt. Andrew Smith arrived on scene, they located a Good Samaritan — who was not identified in the release — performing CPR on a 48-year-old man who was in a ditch just east of the roadway next to his motorcycle.
The troopers observed that the man’s face was purple, he was not breathing and he also had no pulse, the release stated.
Baldwin and Smith then took over CPR at that point, the release indicated, assisted by Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Bean, who arrived on scene a short time later.
After continued CPR, the man began to breathe again on his own, according to the release, and police also applied an automated external defibrillator to him, though no shock was needed.
The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was then flown by medical helicopter to Ft. Wayne, where he was listed in stable condition as of Thursday night’s release.
Preliminary investigation into the crash indicates the man was driving a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County County Road 900 South, when it left the eastside of the roadway.
The man was then ejected from the motorcycle. The use of intoxicants is suspected of having contributed to the crash, the report stated. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and authorities also believe that helmet helped reduce the severity of his injuries.
