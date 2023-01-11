MIAMI COUNTY — The Indiana State Police say one of their own, along with some other Good Samaritans, helped save a Macy boy's life after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Peru.
According to an ISP media release, officers were dispatched to the area of Old U.S. 31 and 1000 North a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday in reference to the crash.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was driving her 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander westbound on 1000 North when she stopped for a stop sign at Old U.S. 31, per the release.
Berggren then proceeded into the intersection, police stated in the release, when she was struck in the passenger side by a southbound 2002 Ford F-250 driven by Derek Bradley, 38, of Rochester.
Authorities noted Bradley had the right-of-way and was not required to stop.
Police state that ISP Capt. Jeremy Kelly was one of the first officers to arrive on scene.
After his arrival, Kelly located 8-month-old Gunner Berggren inside the Outlander. The boy was not breathing and also did not have a pulse, per the release.
Along with some Good Samaritans, Kelly initiated CPR on Gunner, and police say the boy regained a pulse before being transported to a nearby hospital.
Two other occupants in the Outlander, Kristy Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, of Macy, were also injured and transported to area hospitals.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Authorities state Bradley was not injured in the incident.
The crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, the release stated.
Assisting ISP at the scene were the Macy Fire Department, the Miami County Sheriff's Department, the Miami County Emergency Management Agency and Lutheran EMS.
