Police say a Kokomo man was killed Tuesday afternoon, when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Center Road and Indiana 931.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, cyclist Christopher Vargo, 52, was traveling southbound on the highway and approaching the intersection, when a vehicle driven by Kimberly J. Kidwell, 50, also of Kokomo, turned in front of him.
Kidwell was in the northbound lanes of Indiana 931 and was attempting to turn westbound onto Center Road at the flashing yellow light, the release stated.
Vargo ended up striking the passenger side door of Kidwell’s vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police noted.
The release did not indicate whether Kidwell suffered any injuries as a result of the incident, and the crash is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.