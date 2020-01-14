Police have identified the two people who were shot and killed in the parking lot at Casey’s General Store, 9011 E. 00 NS, in Greentown.
According to a press release by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Greentown Police Department conducted a welfare check on a 2012 Dodge Journey in the parking lot of the convenience store around 6:30 p.m. and located the bodies of Kimberly N. Butler-Wilson, 39, Sweetser, and Timothy W. Glassburn, 42, Converse, slumped over in that vehicle.
Both had sustained visible gunshot wounds, the release indicated.
The release also noted that Butler-Wilson and Glassburn were acquaintances, but it was unclear what led to their encounter Monday evening.
Upon further investigation, police believe that Butler-Wilson drove to the convenience store around 5:20 p.m. and parked next to the store, with Glassburn arriving in a 2001 Dodge Ram truck an unidentified time later, according to the release.
Police believe Glassburn then parked his vehicle next to Butler-Wilson’s, got into her vehicle, and shot her sometime over the next several minutes before turning the gun on himself, the release noted.
In a media release from Monday night, authorities said they believed that the shooting was an isolated event and therefore poses no further danger to the public.
The case remains under investigation by the Howard County Coroner’s Office, GPD and the HCSD.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.
