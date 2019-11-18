Police have identified the man who died in a house fire Friday afternoon at 1825 Columbus Blvd. as 31-year-old Michael A. Vore.
Kokomo police responded to the home at around 3 p.m. to check on the welfare of an individual. While responding, neighbors reported the residence was on fire, according to a release.
The Kokomo Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames that had fully engulfed the residence, and then found a body inside the residence. The coroner’s office and police investigators responded to the scene and pronounced Vore dead at 3:55 p.m.
An autopsy was conducted on Sunday at Community Howard Regional Health by a forensic pathologist, who identified Vore by his dental records.
The cause and manner of death are still under investigation pending toxicology and lab testing.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324.
