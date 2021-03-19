The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery Thursday morning at a local motel.
According to a KPD media release, officers were dispatched to Motel 6, 2808 S. Reed Road, shortly after midnight Thursday in reference to the incident.
Upon arrival, officers learned that an unidentified male entered the business through a side door then used an employee door to gain entry behind the front check-in counter, the release indicated.
The male then displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, the release noted, before fleeing southbound on foot away from the motel with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police described the male as Black with a tall and thin build, wearing black pants with white stripes, the release stated. He was also wearing a black coat, black hat and a light-colored face covering.
No injuries were involved in the incident.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, or the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
