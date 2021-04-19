The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Kokomo Trolley last week.
According to a department media release, the trolley was stopped on the roadway near the intersection of Council Ring Boulevard and Waubesa Way around 7 a.m. Friday.
A tan-colored minivan, traveling in the opposite direction, then collided with the side of the bus, the release noted.
After the collision, police noted that the driver of the minivan continued on and was last seen traveling toward Indiana 26.
The trolley sustained damages during the incident, but no injuries were reported.
Due to cameras that were attached to the trolley at the time, authorities did state that they were able to capture the collision on video, and investigators were also able to collect other evidence left behind at the scene.
If you have any information surrounding this case, you are urged to contact Officer Jonathan Kraetsch at 765-457-1105 or jkraetsch@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
