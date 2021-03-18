Police are currently investigating the deaths of a Greentown couple after their bodies were located inside their residence Thursday morning.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, deputies were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the 7500 block of East 300 South on a welfare check.
Upon arrival, authorities located the bodies of Aimee Romero, 43, and Richard “Chase” Romero, 51, inside the residence.
Their deaths were later confirmed by Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele.
Any additional details of the case were not released pending further investigation.
On Thursday, news of the Romeros’ deaths quickly poured out across social media, with friends and family taking to Facebook to mourn the loss.
On a Facebook photo post that Aimee had shared Wednesday night of her with her three children in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, one comment read, “Please tell me this is a dream,” while another simply stated “My heart is beyond shattered.”
Aimee had been a branch manager at Ruoff Mortgage, located at 2038 S. Reed Road, since 2018, according to the business’ website.
A Facebook post made by the company around noon Thursday alluded to the incident, stating that “our office will be closed until further notice.”
Chase Romero, his Facebook account states, was the former divisional vice president at the restaurant chain Buca di Beppo.
The Romeros were also members of Morning Star Church, where Aimee often performed with the band.
She played piano during last Sunday’s church service, according to other parishioners who were in attendance.
And though police are still collecting facts about the case, a search of public records did indicate that couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings.
Court records from March 1 note that Aimee filed a petition for the dissolution of marriage and then filed a protective order against her husband a short time later.
That protective order allowed Chase to still have telephone visits with the couple’s three children, as well as attend functions such as school events that the children were involved in.
On March 12, Aimee filed a motion to update that protective order registry, though records didn’t indicate the reason for that update.
The last case entry was March 17 when Aimee filed a motion for the appointment of a special judge.
Autopsies on the Romeros are currently being scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
