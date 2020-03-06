A shooting incident on the city's north side Friday afternoon left one man dead in the roadway at Purdum and Jefferson streets.
Police are not releasing any other details related to the incident, pending investigation, but scanner traffic indicated that police were dispatched to the area of Purdum and Jefferson streets around 5 p.m., where they located a deceased male lying in the middle of the road.
Police have yet to release the man's identity or confirm that his death was indeed a homicide, but Kokomo Police Department officials do expect to release further details on Saturday.
If confirmed a homicide, Friday's death will mark Kokomo's third shooting death of 2020 and the fourth in four consecutive months.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.