Police say a deceased unidentified male located Monday afternoon on the county's east side is now being investigated as a potential homicide.
According to a media release by the Howard County Sheriff's Office, police were called to the area of 500 East and 100 North around noon on Monday, in response to an unconscious and unresponsive individual lying near the roadway.
The Greentown Town Marshal located the individual a short time later, and he was pronounced dead by Ascension St. Vincent paramedics, the release stated.
A crime scene was then established, the release noted, along with an investigation that is currently being conducted by the HCSO, the Howard County Coroner's Office and the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator.
An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday at Community Howard Regional Health, and police said the man's identity is not being released at this time.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the HCSO tip line at 765-614-3372.
