The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying individuals connected to a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon near the Carver Community Center, which is located on the city's northside.
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 p.m., according to a KPD media release, where witnesses told authorities the shooting happened after a fight began inside the center a few minutes earlier.
Those individuals involved in the fight then ran outside the building, where multiple gunshots were fired, the release noted.
No one appeared to have been injured as a result of the shooting, and there was also no apparent property damage.
If you have any information that can lead to an arrest in this case, you are asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
