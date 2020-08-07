The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe robbed another man at an apartment on the city's west side earlier this week.
According to a KPD media release provided to the Tribune on Friday, officers responded around 4 p.m. Monday to the residence in the 1900 block of Creekstone Drive in reference to an armed robbery that had just taken place.
The resident told officers at the scene that a unidentified male entered the apartment and displayed a handgun, the release noted, before fleeing with a billfold containing cash and other documents.
No one was injured in the incident, but police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
