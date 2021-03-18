Investigators with the Howard County Sheriff's Department, along with the Howard County Coroner's Office, are investigating two deaths that occurred Thursday morning at a residence near Greentown.
According to initial scanner traffic, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7500 block of East 300 South on Thursday morning in reference to two unresponsive and unconscious adults.
Details of their deaths and their identifications are being withheld by authorities at this time, and the case is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
