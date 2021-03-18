Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 41F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.