Police are now investigating how an infant died Thursday evening at a residence near downtown.
An autopsy with a forensic pathologist is still being scheduled in the death of 5-month-old Bentley Gray, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release, whom police say was unconscious when they arrived on scene.
Per the release, officers were called to the residence, located in the 600 block of South Market Street, shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
When authorities arrived on scene, they observed several adults performing CPR on Gray, the release indicated.
First responders performed CPR on the infant as well, the release added.
Gray was then transported from the scene to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
This case remains an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the tip411 app or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
