The Kokomo Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening on the city's east side.
According to initial scanner traffic, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind Goodwill, located at 2258 E. Markland Ave.
No officer was injured during the incident, KPD officials wrote on a department Facebook post shortly after the shooting occurred, but authorities did say that one individual was transported to an area hospital.
Police did not release any further information in regards to Monday evening's incident pending further investigation.
This story will be updated.
