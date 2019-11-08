Officers with the Kokomo Police Department are currently investigating who fired multiple gunshots into a residence in the 900 block of East Havens Street late Thursday night.
No one was injured in the incident, but a KPD press release did note that homeowners were awakened around 11:54 p.m. after the bullets were fired into the kitchen area of the residence.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.