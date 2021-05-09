Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
According to initial scanner traffic, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese, 1919 S. Reed Road, shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired in the area.
That same scanner traffic also indicated that at least more than one person has since been detained in regards to the incident.
The restaurant was open during the time the incident occurred, and police indicated that there were several individuals inside who witnessed the shooting.
However, there does not appear to be any reported injuries.
The shooting did cause police to shut down the entire east side of the Kokomo Town Center from Boulevard to Hoffer streets around 6:45 p.m., as well as establish a crime scene around Chuck E. Cheese to collect evidence such as shell casings.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
