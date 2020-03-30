Police say a Kokomo woman confessed Saturday to drowning her 4-year-old grandson inside a bathtub at her south side residence.
Helen Martin, 56, was arrested on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both Level 1 felonies, and she is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor's Office, first responders were dispatched to Martin's residence in the 400 block of East 400 South and located Martin's unconscious and unresponsive grandson inside a bathroom.
During a police interview with Martin — who was the child's guardian — she stated that she drew the child a bath after her husband — who also lives at the address — left the house.
After putting the child into the bathtub, Martin then got into the same tub with her clothes on and began to hold the boy's head under the water, court records indicated.
Martin told police that she then got out of the bathtub, changed her clothes and called her husband to tell him that she drowned the child, the affidavit stated, though Martin told police she didn't remember making that phone call.
When later questioned by police as to why she drowned the boy, Martin stated that "she believed that she had been so depressed recently that she thought he would be better off in heaven than to be with her," court records noted.
Martin has an initial hearing via video conference at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 2, inside Howard County Superior Court 4.
