MIAMI COUNTY — A Macy man is now facing numerous felony charges after police say he barricaded himself inside his residence with his 14-year-old son early Thursday morning.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, Jess Sampson, 36, was arrested on two charges of domestic battery and single charges of criminal confinement, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Police later learned that Sampson also had an active warrant out of Fulton County for neglect of a dependent.
The charges stem from an incident that took place around 12:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of North Allen Street in Macy, police said.
When officers arrived on scene, Sampson had already barricaded himself and his son inside the residence, the release indicated.
This happened after he also allegedly battered his adult girlfriend, his 17-year-old son and a 19-year-old family friend, police noted.
Hostage negotiators spent several hours on Thursday attempting to communicate with Sampson, asking him to release his son and exit the residence, the release stated, but Sampson did not respond to those negotiations.
Shortly before 5 a.m., troopers were then able to secure a search warrant, and officers entered the residence.
Sampson was taken into custody without incident, and his sons were both released into the care of the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Sampson is currently being held at the Miami County Jail, and an initial hearing has not yet been yet.
