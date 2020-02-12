A Russiaville man is currently facing charges related to the rape and sexual misconduct of a 15-year-old girl after an alleged incident that police say occurred at his residence last Friday.
William Albert Jeremiah Neer, 29, is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 1 felony; rape, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and interference with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
An Indiana State Police press release did not provide any further details of the incident but stated that an investigation began when the juvenile told authorities at the Russiaville Police Department about what happened at Neer’s residence.
Neer has an initial hearing on the matter at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Howard Circuit Court.
