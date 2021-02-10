A Kokomo man was arrested this week after authorities say he cut his dog's leg off while at home in a botched attempt at amputation.
Randy E. Barrett is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail and facing charges of cruelty to an animal, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident, which began after Howard County Sheriff's Office deputies were notified in late-January of the alleged case.
Deputies interviewed Barrett on Jan. 30, according to a sheriff's media release, and they were told that the dog — named Royce — was allegedly struck by a vehicle in March 2020 and suffered extensive injuries.
Barrett told police during the interview that he took the dog to the veterinarian to receive treatment for its injuries, and Royce stayed there for several days before coming home, the release noted.
But over the course of the past few weeks, one of Royce's legs had developed gangrene and began to rot away, Barrett noted to authorities, and he didn't have enough money to take the dog back to the veterinarian.
So on Jan. 26, Barrett "cleaned the leg with peroxide, shaved it and rubbed it with alcohol" before cutting it off with a "new diamond blade Dremel tool," Barrett told investigators via the release.
Barrett also noted that he performed the procedure without anesthetics.
Two days later, Barrett took the dog to the veterinarian, who told the dog owner that Royce had a severely infected wound, the release stated.
During that visit, Barrett also told the veterinarian about performing the amputation and that he used a heated piece of steel to cauterize the wound afterward, a move that the veterinarian told Barrett undoubtedly subjected Royce to severe pain and discomfort, the release indicated.
The veterinarian also told Barrett that it wasn't possible for him to properly close the amputation wound, subjecting the dog to possible sepsis.
The release was not clear on whether the dog went back home with Barrett after that veterinarian appointment, but Royce has since been turned over to the custody and care of the Kokomo Humane Society.
Barrett's initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 4 is still pending.
