PERU — Police say a Peru man was found inside a vacant house with drugs and paraphernalia following a fight at the residence.
Police were dispatched to the house March 10 after a caller reported a fight and drug use there. The caller said the people did not live at the property.
Officers discovered Stephen Baber, 31, in an upstairs section of the garage, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police also found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in plain site.
Baber told police when the people left after the altercation, he went upstairs to get rid of the drug-related items.
Police called the property's owner, who said no one should be at the house.
During a later search of the garage, officers found syringes, burnt spoons and plastic bags that tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Baber said he had been told by someone he could stay at the property. When officers called that person, he said he hadn't talked to Baber in more than a year.
Baber was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.