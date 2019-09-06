Police say a Kokomo man had drugs in his bloodstream when his vehicle struck a woman in the JCPenney parking lot in February, an incident that resulted in her death.
Kody Lee Key, 26, was recently served a warrant on a charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood, a Level 4 felony, for his role in the crash that claimed the life of Sharon K. Edwards, 76, of Peru.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to the Kokomo Town Center in response to Edwards being struck by a white 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 truck which was driven by Key, a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office indicated.
According to court records, Key stayed on the scene and was visibly upset after the incident, telling police that he was traveling southbound in front of the store and didn’t see Edwards as she stepped off the curb in front of him.
When officers arrived on scene, they noticed Edwards lying face up on the pavement with blood coming from her nose and head area, the affidavit noted. She was also unconscious and unresponsive.
One witness to the incident told police that he didn’t believe speed was a factor in the incident, court records indicated, and that Edwards fell backwards and struck her head on the pavement upon impact.
Police ended up taking Key to a local hospital for a blood draw, as per standard procedures, and the affidavit noted that he also went willingly.
When the results came back, it was determined that Key had drugs in his system at the time of the collision, although court records do not state what those exact drugs were or how much was actually in his bloodstream during that time.
Key has an initial hearing in the matter at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, in Howard County Circuit Court
