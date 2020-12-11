PERU – Police say a 35-year-old Peru man yanked open a bathroom stall at a bar to stare at a woman before threatening to shoot everyone inside and then getting into a fight with a patron.
Miami County deputies responded to Afterburners Bar, 1755 Lancer St., on Nov. 15 on a call that a man was threatening a mass shooting there.
When officers responded, witnesses reported the threat came from Kevin Walker, whom police then saw drive past the bar, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police followed Walker and initiated a traffic stop before placing him in custody and returning to the bar to interview witnesses.
A woman told police the incidents began when Walker approached her at the bar and started talking to her about a massage business he was starting. She then left the conversation to go to the bathroom.
The woman told police while she was in a stall, she heard the door open to the bathroom before Walker violently yanked open the curtain to the stall and said, “I just wanted to see you like this,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told him to leave, but instead Walker stood by the sink and waited for her to leave the stall before taking her hand and trying to convince her to go out with him, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police the bar owners then told Walker to leave after learning of the incident. The witness told police Walker then said he was going to shoot people in the bar and “burn the bar to the ground” before lifting his shirt, as if to reveal a firearm.
Other witnesses told police they also saw Walker punch a man in the face, and the two went to the ground fighting. Police said the man’s injuries included a swollen, bruised right eye and a busted upper lip.
After the incident, Walker continued to drive by the bar and make threats, according to the probable-cause affidavit.
Walker was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail initially on a Cass County warrant. Later, police issued an arrest warrant in the Peru incident on a felony charge of intimidation and misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, battery and disorderly conduct.
Walker was arrested on Tuesday on the warrant. He bonded out of jail on Thursday on a $14,000, 10% bond, according to jail records.
