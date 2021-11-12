When life or death is on the line, clear communication is critical.
Who is the victim? Where is the address? Which first responder can be called in quickly to help?
Most of the time, this important information is sent via a first responders’ radio.
But for the past several months, some of that precious communication between dispatch and those first responders has been pretty spotty, leading to broken bits of information and those who serve Howard County left asking questions such as, “Could you repeat that?” or “What?”
But with the recent implementation of a new software upgrade, first responders are now hoping those issues are finally over for good.
Back in June, EF Johnson — the current radio system provided in conjunction with Zetron backbone system — experienced a series of challenges, a media release by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office noted, prompting a team of county and city officials to set up a radio problem reporting system so first responders could isolate and then fix any problem.
Problems identified included an old server and an old component on one of the radio towers, along with dispatch headsets that were eventually replaced with higher quality ones, police indicated in the release.
But the biggest issue, police noted, was a glitch that occurred when dispatchers or first responders tried to speak at the same time.
“If a first responder keys up (hits the button to speak), and dispatch keys up near simultaneously, the dispatch transmission will go out and not the first responders,” police said in the release. “When this scenario occurs, neither party is aware that someone else is talking. This was happening in many of the instances where reports were filed.”
Since this issue was identified in June, EF Johnson — at the county’s request — rewrote a software upgrade for the radio system, allowing the two sides (dispatch and first responders) to know when their transmissions did not go through and giving priority for those transmissions to first responders, the release indicated.
That upgrade was completed earlier this week and “brought back online with seemingly no issues,” according to police in the release, though EF Johnson and J&K Communications (the county’s radio maintenance provider) will both have officials on the ground in Howard County over the next several days to address any issues that might arise.
For city and county officials, that new upgrade was the result of a real boots-on-the-ground collaborative effort, too, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher stated in the release.
“The Howard County Sheriff’s Office stands in solidarity with all other public safety agencies and understands the importance of emergency communications,” he said. “We have taken a firm stance in ensuring that these problems are being addressed, and we will continue to work together until they are.”
County Commissioner Paul Wyman also took time in the release to thank the local agencies that helped report any past radio issues, saying that he’s been impressed with how officials have rallied together for the same cause.
“I have been thoroughly impressed with our County and City team that has been working closely with all of our radio vendors to provide solutions to some of the challenges we have been experiencing,” he said in the release. “This has been one of our highest priorities and will remain so until we believe the issues have been resolved. … I want to thank the Sheriff’s Office, KPD, KFD and all first responders for their input and assistance; it has been invaluable.”
