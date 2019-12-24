During a recent 24-day increased patrol mobilization conducted by the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Department, 18 overtime patrol officers — 12 with KPD and six with HCSD — were able to net 179 citations and five arrests.
According to a media release, more than 200 police departments nationwide participated in the mobilization, which is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is aimed at keeping motorists safe around the holiday season.
According to data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, there were more than 10,500 alcohol related driving fatalities in the United States in 2018, the release noted, with more than 80 of those occurring in Indiana.
The release also stated that 53% of passengers killed in fatal crashes in that same time period were also not wearing seat belts.
“With all the ride sharing services and transportation options available today, there’s no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel — it puts you, your passengers and everyone on the road at risk,” HCSD Sgt. Justin Markley said in the release. “Don’t let one wrong decision decide your future. Do the right thing: Drive sober and buckle up.”
