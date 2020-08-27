a BUNKER HILL – Police say a 24-year-old Peru man on Tuesday battered his ex-wife at a Peru business before getting into an altercation with another man at his house and firing a handgun.
State police responded at 10:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire at 1612 Warhawk Road, a home at the Estates at Eagles Point near Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Police say an investigation revealed Bryan Hall had battered his ex-wife at a local Peru business before returning to his residence at Eagle’s Pointe, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.
Later, there purportedly was another altercation between Hall and his ex-wife at his home. Police say a 27-year-old man intervened, causing Hall to pull out a 9-millimeter handgun. Hall allegedly hit the 27-year-old in the face with the gun. The two then struggled for possession of the weapon, causing it to discharge one round. The bullet did not hit anyone.
Further investigation revealed that, prior to the second altercation, Hall had allegedly fired a shotgun when his ex-wife and the 27-year-old man drove by his residence.
Prior to the arrival of officers, Hall allegedly had unloaded the handgun and placed it on top of his vehicle. The gun was retrieved, and he was taken into custody.
During the execution of a search warrant, officers located a shotgun that had been reported stolen from Minnesota, and a .32-caliber handgun.
Hall was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of stolen property and domestic battery.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.