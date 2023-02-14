TIPTON — After further investigation and assistance from the Indiana State Police, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said they have now corrected their details surrounding a crash that killed a Kokomo business owner earlier this week.
On Feb. 6, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 900 West and 300 North in Tipton County in reference to a two-vehicle crash, according to a TCSO media release.
Police say it was originally reported that a Toyota Camry, driven by 43-year-old Kokomo resident Tracey Gabbert, was traveling northbound on 900 West and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by 39-year-old Kokomo resident Oscar Castorena, who was traveling westbound on 300 North, per the release.
Authorities added that the preliminary investigation also listed Castorena as disregarding the westbound stop sign and proceeding into the intersection, the release noted.
But upon further investigation into the incident, investigators say that that original report was inaccurate.
It’s since been determined, per the release, that Castorena was traveling northbound on 900 West, and Gabbert was traveling eastbound on 300 North.
Police also reportedly concluded it was Gabbert who disregarded the stop sign and pulled into the path of Castorena, which caused the crash, the release indicated.
“We apologize for the incorrect preliminary information concerning the crash,” police said in the release.
The incident instantly killed Castorena, who was the owner of Four Brother Enterprise and AMPS Electric in Kokomo.
Police also say Gabbert was transported from the scene to an Indianapolis hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, the release stated, and her condition is unknown at this time.
