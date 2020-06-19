TIPTON — Police have released the identity of a Kokomo man who was killed in a Friday morning crash in Tipton County.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, Corey Taylor, 33, Kokomo, was traveling southbound along U.S. 31 shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in his 2009 Kia Optima when he was struck head-on by a 2002 GMC pickup truck driven by Anthony Jackson, 50, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, which was traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes.
Taylor was lifelined from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later Friday morning, the release added.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing at this time, and the release did not indicate what, if any, injuries that Jackson might have sustained as a result of the crash.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Tipton County Sheriff's Department, the Sharpsville Police Department, the Tipton Fire Department, Tipton County EMS and Kokomo EMS.
