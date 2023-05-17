It was an alleged incident that created quite a buzz across social media, but Kokomo police are saying that reports of a kidnapping that occurred Tuesday evening on the city’s near-southside are currently unfounded.
According to a post from the Facebook group “Kokomo Scanner,” which reports on police dispatch, officers were called to the 1200 block of South Union Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in reference to the alleged incident.
Scanner traffic also indicated that a witness allegedly saw a “full size dark van” pull up next to a “girl walking with a flashlight,” per the post, and the occupants of that van reportedly then forced the female into the vehicle.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had been shared 2,400 times, and it generated nearly 600 comments.
The Tribune contacted the Kokomo Police Department Wednesday for comment on the alleged incident.
At this time, according to Capt. Scott Purtee, police have investigated the witnesses’ report, but he stated there has been no report at this time of a missing person.
There has also been “no evidence” of a kidnapping, Purtee added.
However, anyone with any information is always encouraged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
