Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Lee, 28, Strawtown, in the area of 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with a prior conviction of theft, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Oriana Whalen, 22, Tipton, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:15 a.m., officers arrested Darrell Steele, 34, unknown address, in the 2600 block of Southway Boulevard, on a Porter County warrant.
Saturday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Wheeler, 31, Peru, in the area of West Jefferson Street and Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Robert Richardson, 35, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Webster Street and Alto Road, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for possession of marijuana, as well as a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Bruce Liggin, 29, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested Errin Wade, 41, 200 block of Nancy Drive, in the 800 block of Clark Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, midnight, officers arrested Larry Jones, 30, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:01 a.m., officers arrested Chad Hembree, 48, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of theft by shoplifting, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:09 a.m., deputies arrested Bryce Oakley Smith, 28, 600 block of South Bell Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., deputies arrested Dallas Annalyses Milton, 38, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 1:34 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis Darrionta Herron, 19, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested McKenzie Lauren Waters, 24, 1300 block of South Ohio Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated — endangerment.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Chase Williams, 20, Peru, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery against a person less than 14 years old, a Level 3 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Cheyenne Catt, 24, 800 block of North Union Street, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:34 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Lanning, 56, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated — endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Desiree Glenn, 26, unknown address, in the area of West Sycamore and North Washington streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated — endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Steven Pearce, 46, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Alto Road and Cartwright Drive, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Toni Ellis, 23, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Broadway and Locke streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested John Roark, 49, 1100 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Chad Gingery, 33, 600 block of West Superior Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Carlton Wilson, 52, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or look alike substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating without ever obtaining a license, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated — endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Wyrick, 47, 2400 block of Saratoga Avenue, in the area of Goyer Road and Mohr Drive, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:48 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Bougher, 30, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 1400 block of Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Ward, 29, 200 block of Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Bean, 32, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Walker, 37, homeless, on a warrant for parole violation and charges of dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Kali, 19, 200 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of battery on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and minor consumption.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested Debra Singletary, 58, 2500 block of West Maple Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated —endangerment.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Devon Inabinet, 27, Conway, South Carolina, on a charge of operating while intoxicated — refusal.
Tuesday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Shane Webb, 30, Rochester, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Maxwell, 28, Macy, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.