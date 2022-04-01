Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley L. Carpenter, 31, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 500 block of Briar Court, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 11:23 a.m., deputies arrested Justin L. Wylie, 34, Alexandria, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:03 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Jackson Romhild, 51, 5900 block of Dartmouth Court, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Carlos Levaughn James, 51, 700 block of South Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Yvonne Mashburn, 51, 300 block of West Morgan Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Wednesday, 1:42 p.m., deputies arrested Scot L. Hughes, 47, 800 block of South Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Aaron Meek, 30, Logansport, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Nichelle Mekkole Swygert, 30, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Terrance Lee Tucker, 45, 1300 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a warrant for failure to appear; three charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, all Level 6 felonies; and three charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors,
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Anton Fewell, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Thursday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Emily Bowlin, 31, 900 block of North McCann Street, in the 100 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:57 p.m., officers arrested Corey Williams, 44, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Megan Delacruz, 44, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Reed Road and Carter Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving without financial responsibility, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Paul, 36, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on two warrants for violation of pretrial, a warrant for body attachment, a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a warrant.
Friday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Sylvia Vega, 39, 900 block of West Elm Street, in the 200 block of North Buckeye Street, on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 5:17 a.m., officers arrested Sharell Humphries, 37, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 200 block of North Buckeye Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Booth, 42, 200 block of North Lafayette Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested David Shockey, 43, Wabash, on a court order.
Friday, 12:05 a.m., deputies arrested John Rogers, 37, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Friday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Jesse McClish, 26, Kokomo, on charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, residential entry and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Brown, 45, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
