ArrestsTuesday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Shane Ruffus Harris, 41, Windfall, in Russiaville, on a hold for Madison County.
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel James Beeman, 32, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Tyson W. Loy, 32, 500 block of Tomahawk Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., deputies arrested Shaydie N. White, 26, area of 3800 block of North 750 West, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Wayne Anderson, 57, 1600 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
