Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Allyssa Pollock, 22, 300 block of West Morgan Street, in the area of West Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Plake, 43, 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Charles Dunmore, 57, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for pre-trial violation.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Aubrey Coats, 43, Tipton, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Dana Mitchell, 48, Arcadia, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a Tipton County warrant, a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Call, 31, Elkhart, in the area of West Spraker Street and North Indiana Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested Tywon Swanson, 36, 1000 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Orwig, 40, 3600 block of West 80 North, in the area of East Fischer and North Bell streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Derek Sharp, 32, 900 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the 1200 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Christa Sites, 30, 1800 block of North Washington Street, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested John Norris, 49, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Manton, 22, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Myers, 24, 200 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Levi Hall, 27, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 6:11 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas McAuley, 19, Wabash, on a charge of minor possession.
