Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:48 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Joseph Read, 46, 2000 block of Rollingstone Road, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 10:41 a.m., deputies arrested Erica Hillman, 33, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the 7100 block of East 400 North, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested Janet E. Wheeler, 70, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Gano and LaFountain streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Michael Bender, 64, 5800 block of Peshewa Court, in the area of Alto and Dixon roads, on a warrant for forgery.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Richardo M. Young, 29, 1000 block of Wildwood Drive, at work release, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:04 p.m., deputies arrested Todd Fowler, 51, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for court violation.
Friday, 3:19 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Joseph Clegg, 45, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Damion Vawter, 23, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release, as well as charges of possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Kay Ballard, 52, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Walker, 35, 1200 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Washington and Wheeler streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Lisa Owens, 33, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Jose Morales, 29, 500 block of East Gano Street, at the same location, on a warrant for auto theft.
Saturday, 4:23 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Ohmer Jr., 18, 600 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Saturday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Hal Hughes Jr., 40, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 100 block of West Elm Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Laura, 40, Marion, in the 1500 block of North Leeds Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Hood, 25, 2300 block of South Park Road, in the 1300 block of East North Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:13 p.m., deputies arrested Logan Zachariah Morris, 25, Peru, in the area of North Street and Indiana 931, on a warrant for a civil dispute.
Saturday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer O’Neal, 40, 1600 block of Rue Royale North, in the 1300 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Kayleigh See, 31, 500 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Lordeman Street and Apperson Way, on a Carroll County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Logan Colburn, 19, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the 5700 block of Seneca Trail, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Blane Johnson, 28, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of North and Locke streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:42 a.m., officers arrested Louis Huntsman, 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and operating with a controlled substance in the body, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:42 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Oltman, 39, South Bend, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:09 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Jeremiah Edwards, 33, homeless, in the area of Hoffer Street and Indiana 931, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle Sharae Kendrick, 40, 1000 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Judson and Dixon roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested Chris Gregory, 42, 500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; theft, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Powell, 59, Greentown, in the area of Purdum and Madison streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested James Phillips, 43, 1800 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of invasion of privacy and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Leondre Mykle Jamar Harbor, 27, 600 block of East Ricketts Street, in the area of King and Washington streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Harrington, 31, 1000 block of North Korby Street, in the area of Jefferson and Jay streets, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 9:51 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary J. Hutchison, 30, 900 block of Danbury Drive, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Guy Bricknell II, 47, 1700 block of Osage Drive, in the 2200 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:46 a.m., officers arrested Khristopher Mello, 35, Plainfield, in the area of Apperson Way and Jefferson Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Quinntaz Stuckey, 20, 4100 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Main and Monroe streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 7:23 p.m., officers arrested Donald Winchester, 48, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:51 p.m., officers arrested Darnell Jackson, 32, Indianapolis, in the area of South Reed Road, on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:36 a.m., officers arrested Robert Hilligoss, 42, Greentown, in the 800 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 5:59 a.m., officers arrested Jonathon Pritchett, 42, Marion, at an unknown location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, all Level 6 felonies.
