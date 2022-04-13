Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel James Daugherty, 22, 700 block of South Armstrong Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 3:32 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Ann Smith, 43, 1600 block of North Jay Street, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Gwendolyn Marie Wolfe, 40, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:38 a.m., deputies arrested Keith Orlando Taylor, 37, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for no operator licensed.
Monday, 11:54 a.m., deputies arrested Betty Lynn McClain, 51, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for a court violation.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Scott A. May, 36, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:53 p.m., deputies arrested Casey Lou Carpenter, 39, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested David Fitzwater, 46, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Johnny Harrington, 30, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 33, homeless, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Miranda Brown, 36, 300 block of Wickersham Drive, in the 1300 block of Kingston Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Domenick Weiser, 21, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tyran Lenard, 32, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Mack Eudy, 78, 300 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Misty Stallard, 34, 200 block of Carbon Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Robert Skolds, 37, 200 block of Carbon Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Sunday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Knight, 24, 2000 block of East 550 South, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Tylor Cone, 22, Amboy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 10:56 a.m., officers arrested Kaleb R. Bell, 29, Tipton, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Saturday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsea M. Shaw, 30, Windfall, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Q. Christy, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Keion M. White, 23, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
