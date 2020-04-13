Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:10 a.m., deputies arrested Braydon M. Harris, 19, 1200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of 3431 North and 400 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., officers arrested Rolland Roberts II, 46, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 2400 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., officers arrested Fallon Wheeler, 37, 1300 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 40, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Rena Mendenhall, 38, 4100 block of North 00 East West, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., deputies arrested Bictor S. Shiraef, 33, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a hold for Grant County.
Thursday, midnight, officers arrested Randy Craig, 50, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Havens Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Richard Carpenter, 54, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Jennings, 26, Logansport, in the 400 block of West Jackson Street, on two Noble County warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:48 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Scianni, 39, 600 block of James Drive, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Scoles, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 900 block of East North Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:17 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Abney, 45, 2000 block of Rhul Road, in the area of Wea Drive, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Thursday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Shelley, 50, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 400 block of North Calumet Street, on a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:57 p.m., officers arrested Austin Safford, 25, 900 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Main and Harrison streets, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Hart Jr., 23, 600 block of East Gerhart Street, in the 600 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for two counts of burglary and charges of possession of handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Gray, 22, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on charges of marijuana cultivation and visiting a common nuisance, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Adrien Smith, 18, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:02 a.m., officers arrested Ariana Benson, 19, 100 block of West State Street, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:14 a.m., officers arrested Brayden Russell, 18, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Morgan Taylor, 22, 800 block of South Diamond Street, in the 900 block of South Union Street, on a Wabash County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a Wabash County warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 11:26 a.m., officers arrested Kaylyn Linnenburger, 24, 2200 block of South 200 East, at the same location, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Jennings, 27, 300 block of West Foster Street, in the 700 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Jines, 33, 500 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Havens Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Burkhead, 35, 500 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on twp warrants for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for two counts of criminal mischief, a warrant for conversion, a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession of a syringe, as well as a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Nichols, 37, 1200 block of West Madison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation, as well as being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested Marvell Townsend Sr., 48, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Plate and Wheeler streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Guest-Hively, 34, 2300 block of West Alto Road, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:14 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Winch, 22, 2000 block of West Matodor Street, Peru, on two charges each of operating while intoxicated, reckless homicide, operating a motor vehicle causing death, operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle causing bodily injury, as well as a charge each of operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated with bodily injury, reckless driving with bodily injury, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, having an open container while operating, disregarding a stop sign, speeding, failure to yield entrance, operating with a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance causing death.
Saturday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Mikayla Strong, 34, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Robert Emery, 31, 4500 block of Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on two charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and a charge each of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:54 p.m., officers arrested Taylor D. Miller, 25, Westfield, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Neil R. McCrystal, 70, El Paso, Texas, on charges of possession of a legend drug, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 8:16 a.m., officers arrested Camil L. Pride, 42, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
