Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Chad A. Gingery, 34, 600 block of East Superior Street, in Indianapolis, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Anthony Hembree, 48, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for theft and a warrant for intimidation.
Thursday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Stollings, 32, 900 block of South 900 East, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11:17 p.m., deputies arrested Darion Dashaun Coleman, 34, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and 00 North South, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:21 p.m., officers arrested Ian Forbes, 32, Carmel, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Robert Cunningham, 50, 300 block of Mulberry Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Indiana 931, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Candi Sanders-Cole, 32, Michigan City, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a Marion County warrant.
Friday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Angel Richason, 50, Logansport, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Clark, 61, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the area of North Ohio and East Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:38 a.m., officers arrested Martin Landrum, 28, 1300 block of Wigwam Drive, in the area of Ohio Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for public intoxication and a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:34 a.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 47, 1600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Main and Firmin streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Brown, 33, 900 block of Chippewa Lane, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Howard, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Donald Wichmann Jr., 55, 800 block of Miami Boulevard, in the 400 block of Arrow Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Vivian Chew, 62, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Superior Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of a synthetic or lookalike, a misdemeanor; and operating without never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Jeammie Hankins, 51, 1100 block of West Madison Street, in the 900 block of North Philips Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Reginald Hunter, 40, 400 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of South Park and West Lincoln roads, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:12 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Kelly, 19, Flora, in the area of Lordeman and Purdum streets, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic urine, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Vanderpan, 28, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Michael Shires, 64, 500 block of Salem Drive, in the area of West Jefferson and North Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Harland, 43, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on a warrant for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug.
Monday, 9:21 p.m., officers arrested Everett Phipps, 59, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Messer, 27, Peru, in the area of Indiana 931 and East Sycamore Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Levi Hall, 27, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 6:11 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas McAuley, 19, Wabash, on a charge of minor possession.
Friday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Aurelious Woods, 28, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Tony Richardson, 51, South Bend, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 2:32 p.m., deputies arrested Aubrey Coats, 43, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Chade Mettler, 30, Wabash, on a Wabash County warrant.
Friday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Tasha Geyer, 31, Andrews, on a Huntington County warrant.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Michael Moore, 52, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Friday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Bryon Parsons, 54, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:23 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Emerson, 34, homeless, on a charge of trespass.
Saturday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Preston Jones, 25, Logansport, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Krystal Sweares, 33, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a Dekalb County warrant.
Saturday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Grant Huelsenbeck, 22, Avilla, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:42 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew D. Davis, 34, Sharpsville, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy D. Fraley, 52, Tipton, on charges of false informing and driving while suspended.
Sunday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Troy A. Furst Jr., 18, Tipton, on charges of public intoxication and minor consumption.
Monday, 5:38 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew L. Lewis, 45, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Beth A. Morris, 58, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
