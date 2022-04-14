Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested Heather N. Harris, 42, Peru, in the area of Reed Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa Faye Hancock, 49, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Leroy McKinney, 33, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the 3000 block of Vinton Circle, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:48 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Graybeal, 49, Tipton, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Marie Wallace, 31, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Modesty A. Hinton, 27, 100 block of Rainbow Circle, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury on a person under 14.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Levi Michael Moon, 34, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for violation of work release.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Andrew McElroy, 35, Russiaville, in the area of 400 South and Timber Valley Drive, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Antoinitte Ewing, 33, 2800 block of South Reed Road, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Harden, 63, 900 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Indranil Rahatekar, 31, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the area of Berkley Road and Monroe Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Parrish, 45, Pendleton Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Krieg, 41, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Warner, 27, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 5:41 p.m., officers arrested Gabriel Tressel, 19, 70 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Cody Oaks, 29, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a Dekalb County warrant.
Monday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Travis Kelley, 42, 1900 block of George Avenue, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrone Rucker, 27, 100 block of West Riverside Drive, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Randall Johns, 55, Bunker Hill, on an unknown charge.
