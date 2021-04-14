Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 4:22 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Thomas Hill, 36, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Deborah Lynne Viars, 55, 700 block of West Foster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Donna R. Cope, 34, Peru, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Keefer, 31, Logansport, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for public intoxication and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jackie Lee Wingard, 61, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., deputies arrested Beverly L. Rogers, 58, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Renee Fugate, 29, Knox, in the area of Courtland Avenue and State Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:23 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Scott McQueen, 28, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:01 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Marrel Cooksey, 35, 300 block of Vinton Circle, in the 400 block of East Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley D. Archer, 35, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 6:22 p.m., deputies arrested Karra Alexandria Fugle, 28, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 7:07 p.m., deputies arrested Yardana Charisse Horton, 37, 800 block of East Buckley Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Crystal Street, on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Allen Sites, 31, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Monday, 9:26 a.m., deputies arrested Marion McNeil, 41, 5000 block of Wea Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Leland Miller, 24, 3400 block of Albright Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Robert Allen, 23, 700 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tyson Michael King, 35, 300 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Christa Anne Sites, 30, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Fabia India Mims, 31, 1000 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the 900 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:37 p.m., deputies arrested James Williams, 39, Chicago, Illinois, in the 1000 block of South Cooper Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol/drugs, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Phillips, 34, Russiaville, in the 1200 block of South Calumet Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Quintessa Burks, 20, 400 block of West Elm Street, in the area of King and Purdum streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:13 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Nichols, 32, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 700 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Deveon Nichols, 19, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on charges of possession of marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license.
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Morgen Maddock, 26, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Turner, unknown age, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Rahman Abdullah, 45, Indianapolis, on charges of reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and operating while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Rachel Keogler, 43, Fort Wayne, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Rogers, 29, 300 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Derrick Graham, unknown age, Chesterfield, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Bowman, 37, unknown address, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Yates Jr., 38, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Wayne L. Wilson Jr., 35, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Sherri M. Vasquez, 25, Tipton, on three counts of neglect of a dependent-endangerment and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
