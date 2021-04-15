Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Merrill, 30, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:39 a.m., deputies arrested Xen Miner Pedersen, 20, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Alana Marie Hill, 20, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Wayne Bitner, 23, 700 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph M. Bogue, 29, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Darlene Shelley, 29, 400 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:49 a.m., officers arrested Sarah Allison, 34, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the area of East Walnut and North Main streets, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Charissa Williams, 47, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on three warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:19 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Morgan, 21, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Wednesday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Ponder, 34, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on an out-of-state warrant.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Karnbir Singh, 25, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Boulevard Street and Park Road, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:31 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wheeler, 39, Galveston, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Ohio Street, on a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 42, 5900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of South Buckeye and West Harrison streets, on charges of domestic battery and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Buis, 32, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of North Purdum and East Havens streets, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:23 a.m., officers arrested Paul E. Vasquez, 40, Tipton, on three charges of neglect of a dependent and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Marland H. Gibson, 51, Windfall, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus D. Lewis, 43, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.