Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Kaelin Virleah Lemons, 25, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Buckeye Street, on a body attachment and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Tony J. Patrick, 30, Knox, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested April Bradley, 35, Peru, in the 2300 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Charles McGraw, 38, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for possession of a precursor drug more than 7.2 grams.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Bailey Rose, 22, Peru, in the 600 block of South Main Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Jason Alspaugh, 47, Peru, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
