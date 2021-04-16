Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jared Michael Deck, 31, 1200 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 11:47 a.m., deputies arrested Dalton Scott Robinson, 26, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:49 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua I. McCauley, 23, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for battery.
Wednesday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested Markiss Latonio Young, 21, 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Dwaine Lewis, 44, 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Audra Jane Mack, 44, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested Carlton D. Wilson, 52, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m., deputies arrested Tanner McReynolds, 28, Miami, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Blake M. Seals, 34, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a Clinton County hold.
Thursday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Mario Bryant Jr., 36, 1400 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Jalen Balentine, 27, 1300 block of North McCann Street, in the 1300 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Emily Jones, 28, Galveston, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .015 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested David Hanyard, 22, Lafayette, in the area of Indiana 931 and Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Loy, 33, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Thursday, 11:03 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Brown, 43, homeless, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Jason Bunker, 31, homeless, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Floyd Noland, 25, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Adriah Forrest, 45, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana and being a habitual traffic violator for life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.