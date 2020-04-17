Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:12 a.m., deputies arrested John Joseph Roark, 48, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Thomas Van Haecke, 19, 600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Damarion Marquell Brent, 19, 1300 block of South Armstrong Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Sergio Rodriguez, 37, 700 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Union and Jefferson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:27 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Wasson, 35, 300 block of Wickersham Drive, in the area of Taylor and Ohio streets, on a Cass County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a synthetic or lookalike and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Smith, 44, 100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Richmond Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Blake Johnson, 27, 1900 block of South Market Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for criminal recklessness, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a warrant for striking a law enforcement animal, a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
