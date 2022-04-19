Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Glenn David Guyle, 44, Tipton, in the area of Markland Avenue and Leeds Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested John Miller, 53, Peru, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:26 a.m., deputies arrested Casey Gene Brainard, 24, Peru, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a Carroll County hold.
Thursday, 12:02 p.m., deputies arrested Steven C. Pierce, 47, Logansport, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Cantu, 35, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Thomas, 55, 500 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for never obtaining a license.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Kendrick Phillips, 31, 1000 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 6:25 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Leroy Carter, 35, Russiaville, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Thursday, 9:06 p.m., officers arrested James Mailey, 44, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2900 block of Sheila Drive, on a warrant for violation of probation and a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Dennis Hexamer, 64, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Tia Cook, 28, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the area of Korby and Jefferson streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 40, 700 block of South Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 10:04 a.m., deputies arrested Nathalie R. Sutherland, 25, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Nelson Dane Parvin, 28, 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:41 p.m., officers arrested Robert White, 23, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested Brett Bishop, 30, Peru, in the 800 block of North Berkley Road, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Friday, 4:59 p.m., deputies arrested Alonzo Carless, 59, 200 block of North Market Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Lamar Greer, 21, Louisville, in the area of Buckeye and Superior streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Hareem Burnett, 25, 600 block of West Virginia Street, in the area of Buckeye and Superior streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Dana Michelle Cook, 53, 600 block of West Foster Street, in the area of Fischer Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Kent Parker, 52, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Brian Morgan, 52, 5200 block of Ojibway Drive, in the 1900 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Brodhead, 31, 1800 block of West Madison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 10:34 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Keith Ramberger, 58, 1600 block of Cherry Hill, in the area of Sycamore Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:52 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie R. Sutherland, 25, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:57 p.m., deputies arrested Nelson Dane Parvin, 28, 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Robert Thomas, 57, 2000 block of Judson Road, in the area of Lindsay and Spraker streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:53 a.m., officers arrested Ashad McKinnie, 23, 3000 block of Morrow Drive, in the area of Lordeman and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Murphy, 31, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Lordeman and Ohio streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Casey Lowe, 19, 2100 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Lordeman and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:13 a.m., officers arrested Robert Clark, 18, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Lordeman and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:01 a.m., deputies arrested Tana L. Wilder, 24, homeless, in the area of Market Street and Markland Avenue, on two charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, two charges of obstruction of justice and two charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, all Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested Noah Jordan Brown, 24, 2600 block of Sherman Drive, in the area of Market Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Alan Parkins, 37, 1400 block of Tam-O-Shanter Lane, in the 2200 block of Avalon Court, on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; hit/skip, a misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Rita Coldren, 61, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Waugh and Monroe streets, on a charge of never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Beatty, 36, 2800 block of South Reed Road, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Drew Holiday, 26, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Cecara Baker, 32, unknown address, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Ceasia Woodard, 31, 600 block of East Ricketts Street, in the area of Richmond and LaFountain streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Jose Grifaldo, 45, 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the area of Jefferson and Wabash streets, on a warrant for battery, a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Kara France, 30, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Monroe and Wabash streets, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Alice Jarrett, 23, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Vincent Kelsey, 32, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Browning, 52, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1000 block of Home Avenue, on charges of invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6:49 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Ray Richard, 56, Plainfield, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Myles Strode, 25, 800 block of South Clark Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Hopper, 40, 300 block of West 550 North, in the 1600 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Frye, 31, Elkhart, in the area of Virginia and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, midnight, officers arrested Michael Godsil, 53, 30 block of Alta Lane, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Simmons, 34, 1500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
