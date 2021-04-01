Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Lee Craig, 26, 700 block of West Jasper Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 34, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Seth A. Coffman, 39, 1900 block of South LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Masamba, 47, Peru, in the area of Main and Morgan streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:43 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Anthony Hembree, 38, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for contempt.
Wednesday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Leighton Hume, 32, 1100 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:58 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Harland, 43, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of 200 East and East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Robert Gonzales, 65, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 6:21 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Smith, 37, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Lewis, 32, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on charges of official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Richey, 31, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Nicole M. Brown, 50, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a legend drug.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kaleb S. Cox, 24, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
